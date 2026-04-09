Disney in the Cutting Room

As many as 1,000 positions are reportedly expected to be eliminated by the Walt Disney Company in the coming weeks. The cuts are expected to affect the recently consolidated marketing division and follow the roughly 7,000 jobs the company has eliminated since 2022 as part of a broader cost-cutting effort.

Disney currently employs about 230,000 people, with roughly 80 percent working in its “experiences” segment, which includes theme parks and consumer products.

The upcoming layoffs are tied to ongoing restructuring efforts, as the company works to improve streaming profitability and navigate a volatile theatrical market.