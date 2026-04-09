Cannes Film Fest Unveils 2026 Line-Up

The official selection of the 79th Cannes Film Festival was unveiled at a press conference held today by fest president Iris Knobloch and general delegate Thierry Frémaux. The festival is set to take place in Cannes from May 12 to 23, 2026.

The competition features prominent filmmakers such as Pedro Almodóvar, Asghar Farhadi, Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Hirokazu Kore-eda, Lukas Dhont, Andrey Zvyagintsev, Rodrigo Sorogoyen, and Paweł Pawlikowski, with a total of twenty-one films vying for the Palme d’Or.

The festival will open with out-of-competition French-language film La Venus electrique, directed by Pierre Salvadori. Also out of competition is Nicolas Winding Refn’s latest film, Her Private Hell, which will premiere in Cannes.

The jury will be led by South Korean director Park Chan-wook, while honorary Palme d’Or awards will go to Peter Jackson and Barbra Streisand.

The line-up is not yet final, with additional films expected to be announced soon. Read the complete selection here.