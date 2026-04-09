Banijay Reps the ‘Battleground’

Banijay Entertainment has acquired the global rights to Battleground, a youth-skewing fitness competition format originating from Mumbai-based Rusk Media.

Battleground tracks fitness creators as they navigate a three-stage competition, including a signature Fight Club. Split into four teams, the athletes face challenges testing flexibility, endurance, agility, strength and speed. Each team has a mentor who drives the competition using power plays to strategically bid and trade to outmanoeuvre rivals and dominate the Battleground.

Season one generated more than 20 million views and 2.5 billion social media impressions across India.