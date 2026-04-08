Up the Ladder: BossaNova, Animaj

• U.K.-based BossaNova Media has appointed Francesca Johnson to the role of head of Acquisitions and Iona Hopper to the newly created role of Acquisitions manager, reporting to Johnson.

Johnson most recently served as EVP of Content at independently-backed Anyway Content, after spending 11 years at National Geographic. Hopper spent nearly four years at DCD Rights as part of the acquisitions team.

Lyra Semsedini has been promoted to Acquisitions and Materials coordinator to support the growing department, while Claire Runham, the current head of Acquisitions, is stepping down.

• France-based Animaj has appointed Olivier Dumont as an independent member of its Board of Directors, effective today. Olivier most recently served as president of Hasbro Entertainment. Prior to that, he spent 13 years as president of Family Brands at Entertainment One, and held senior leadership roles at TV Loonland, Saban/Disney, Canal J, and Lagardere.