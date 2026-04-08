‘The Making of a Japanese’ Gets Emmy Nom

NHK’s documentary The Making of a Japanese, co-produced with Cineric Creative, was nominated for the News and Documentary Emmy Awards in the Outstanding Politics and Government Documentary Category.

The film is directed by Ema Ryan Yamazaki and shot by NHK’s in-house cinematographer Kazuki Kakurai.

The 99-minute feature-length documentary paints an intimate portrait of childhood inside a Tokyo public school. Over the course of a year, first and sixth graders navigate daily routines and small dramas. The film aims to convey the profound value of education, the growth of children, and the struggles and conflicts faced by adults on the front line.

NHK and Cineric Creative launched the “Elementary School Project” in 2021. The Oscar-nominated short documentary Instruments of a Beating Heart and NHK’s No-Nare Special also emerged from this project.

The winners will be announced at the 47th Annual News & Documentary Emmy awards ceremony on May 27, 2026, in New York.

photo © NHK / Cineric Creative / Pystymetsä / ZED