Shell Exiting as Paramount President

Jeff Shell, the embattled president of Paramount Skydance, has been dismissed from his role.

Earlier this year, Shell became entangled in a legal battle with professional gambler R.J. Cipriani, who sued him for $150 million over alleged unpaid fees for “crisis communications services.” In his lawsuit, Cipriani accuses Shell of revealing confidential information about the Paramount–Warner Bros. Discovery merger, including Shell’s alleged opinion that Paramount was overpaying for the deal.

Shell is exiting just eight months after being appointed by CEO David Ellison following the $8 billion merger between Paramount Global and Skydance Media.

In a statement issued today, Paramount Skydance said that its Board conducted a complete and thorough review of the allegations and that the facts “demonstrated that these allegations do not establish a securities law violation … Consistent with Mr. Shell’s commitment to prioritizing PSKY’s success, he has elected to transition from his positions as President of PSKY and a member of PSKY’s Board of Directors to focus on this lawsuit. PSKY is grateful for Mr. Shell’s many contributions and to have relied on him as a valued advisor.”

Shell’s removal comes roughly three years after his ouster as NBCUniversal’s CEO, which followed the disclosure of an inappropriate workplace relationship.