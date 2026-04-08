OGM’s ‘The Gentleman’ Debuts on Show TV

OGM Universe’s new drama series The Gentleman (Delikanlı) made its broadcast premiere in primetime on Turkey’s free-to-air network Show TV.

The debut episode delivered encouraging results across all key audience metrics. The premiere posted a 2.90 rating overall and generated strong conversation on X.

The Gentleman — created by Onur Güvenatam, directed by Zeynep Günay and Recai Karagöz, and written by Aybike Ertürk — centers on Yusuf (Mert Ramazan Demir), a man who stages a calculated encounter with Dila (Mina Demirtaş) to gain entry into the powerful Kızılhan family. On the surface, Yusuf is a rescuer, but he is executing a long-planned act of revenge. Yusuf has spent years becoming someone else; now, using the cover of a high-profile hotel opening, he positions himself at the heart of Dila’s family.