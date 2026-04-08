Netflix Opens New Offices in Buenos Aires

Netflix has opened new offices in the Villa Crespo neighborhood of Buenos Aires and has revealed a slate of productions made in Argentina and premiering in 2026 and 2027,

Netflix launched in Latin America in 2011, started producing local content in Argentina in 2018, and opened its first office there in 2021. This larger office expands the local team and reinforces the investment in the country.

“Argentina has become a key player in our regional strategy thanks to its audiovisual heritage, creative prowess, and ability to tell local stories whose significance and impact make them universal,” said Francisco Ramos, VP of Content for Latin America. “Our commitment to the country and the Argentinian audiovisual industry is not only renewed but also strengthened by today’s announcement. Additionally, we are celebrating 15 years of Netflix in Latin America by opening new offices and reinforcing our local team.”

The company has highlighted a slate of upcoming films, including Oscar-nominated Santiago Mitre’s new political thriller, and the film adaptation of the play Felicidades, starring Adrián Suar and Griselda Siciliani.

In addition to a slate of new TV dramas and documentaries, Netflix has presented its first short-form series produced in Argentina: Carizzma, a 10-episode series by Caro Pardíaco.

Production continues on the Mafalda animated series directed by Juan José Campanella, as well as filming for dystopian miniseries The Future is Ours, based on Philip K. Dick’s The World Jones Made.