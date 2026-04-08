NEM Dubrovnik organizers have unveiled additional speakers for the event set to take place June 5-8, 2026, at the Dubrovnik Palace hotel in the Croatian city.

New executives who will participate in panels and keynotes during the event include: Jamie Cooke, Warner Bros. Discovery; Igor Draguzet, CME; Jan Frelek, Backscreen; Jan Maxa, FTV Prima; Rodrigo Nascimento, Globo; Jens Richter, Fremantle; Rahela Štefanović, Croatian Radiotelevision; Peter Wassong, Deutsche Telekom; Bartosz Witak, BBC Studios; and Cassandra Yang, RisingJoy.

Jens Richter, Global CEO, Commercial & International at Fremantle, and one of the confirmed keynote speakers, said: “I am delighted to be part of NEM this year and to have the opportunity to deliver a keynote. It’s a privilege to join such an influential gathering of industry leaders, and we look forward to sharing our perspective and contributing to the conversations shaping the future of our sector.”

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