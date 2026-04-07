‘The Nightfall’ to Premiere on Italy’s Mediaset

ATV’s drama series The Nightfall (Bir Gece Masalı) is set to premiere on Mediaset’s Canal 5 on April 12, 2026.

Set within the fascinating landscapes of Denizli and atmospheric Istanbul, The Nightfall follows Mahir, a police inspector who returns to his hometown years after his father’s murder, seeking justice. His plans take an unexpected turn when he falls for Canfeza, unaware that she is the daughter of the man he holds responsible. As love and revenge come together, Mahir is drawn into a chain of events that will change his life forever.

Muge Akar, atv’s Group head of Sales & Distribution, commented: “We are very excited to introduce The Nightfall to Italian viewers on Mediaset. With its universal themes and emotionally engaging narrative, we believe the series will create a strong connection with the audience and further strengthen the presence of Turkish content in the market.”