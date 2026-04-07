Go Button, ZDF Studios, SuperChannel Unveil ‘Shadow & Dust’

Go Button Media and ZDF Studios have unveiled new eight-part factual series, Shadows & Dust: Lost History with Canadian broadcaster Super Channel on board as the domestic partner.

Shadows & Dust: Lost History explores enduring mysteries of our past in a bid to shed light on some of the most perplexing gaps in human history. The series journeys through continents and centuries to uncover the truth behind stories that have fascinated historians and conspiracy theorists alike. Among them: Russia’s legendary Amber Room, believed to have been looted by the Nazis during the Second World War; the mystery of Jesus’ Lost Tomb; and the astonishing tale of an entire army of 50,000 soldiers disappearing in Ancient Egypt (the lost army of Cambyses).

Historians, journalists, and leading experts revisit the evidence, challenge long-held theories, and explore how modern technology could help solve mysteries once thought unsolvable.

Shadows & Dust: Lost History is currently in production, due to deliver this summer. ZDF Studios will handle global distribution for the series outside Canada.