FOX, Kalshi Partner on Prediction Market Data

Kalshi, the world’s largest prediction market, and Fox Corporation have partnered to incorporate Kalshi’s data across FOX News Channel, FOX Business Network, FOX Weather and the FOX One platform.

Millions of people visit Kalshi each month, primarily to see the forecasts. Roughly 70 percent of people who visit Kalshi use the site to check market odds, while just 30 percent of people use it to trade.

As part of this sponsored integration, relevant Kalshi data will be incorporated into FOX’s linear and digital content. Kalshi will also work directly with FOX data and production teams to provide real-time data access for seamless data visualization around key political, economic, weather and cultural storylines.

“Prediction markets have quickly become an essential data point and a compelling new experience across our live content portfolio,” said Paul Cheesbrough, CEO, Tubi Media Group. “By integrating Kalshi’s real-time data into our fast-growing streaming platform FOX One and across FOX News Media’s leading networks, we’re giving audiences both deeper insights and a more engaging way to follow the stories that matter most.”