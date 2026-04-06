WGA Reaches Tentative Deal with Studios

The Writers Guild of America reached a tentative agreement on Saturday, April 4, 2026, with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. The deal will run for four years, instead of the usual three-year term.

The deal with the AMPTP for the 2026 Minimum Basic Agreement — which arrived a few weeks before the expiration of the union’s current contract on May 1 — protects the union’s health plan with increased company contributions across many areas and increases to health contribution caps, among other still undisclosed items.

The agreement comes as WGA West faces an internal conflict with its staff union, which launched an independent strike in mid-February. The employees accuse WGA West’s management of unfair labor practices, union-busting tactics, and negotiating in bad faith. The strike caused the cancellation of the WGA annual West Coast award show last month.