Super Mario Delivers Super Box Office

Universal Pictures’ newly released The Super Mario Galaxy Movie topped last weekend’s international box office with $372.5 million in ticket sales.

The Nintendo-co-produced film marks a major success for the second animated feature based on the iconic video game franchise that began in 1985.

Over the Easter weekend, the Super Mario sequel grossed $190 million in the U.S. and Canada, with the rest earned internationally — Mexico emerging as the strongest market.

The first Super Mario movie, released three years ago, ultimately grossed $1.36 billion worldwide.

So far, the 2026 U.S. and Canada box office has started strong and is reportedly up 26 percent compared with the same period last year.

This year has already seen major hits like Pixar’s Hoppers and Project Hail Mary, and now the massive debut of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.