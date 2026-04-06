Netflix Launches Playground App for Kids

Netflix has unveiled Netflix Playground, an expansion of its preschool and kids’ series, films and games line-up.

Designed for children ages 8 and under, the ad-free app is included with all memberships and is now available in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Australia, the Philippines and New Zealand. It will be released in the rest of the world on April 28.

The app offers offline play and focuses on interactive, educational, and creative content. Some of the featured games include Playtime With Peppa Pig, Sesame Street, Dr. Seuss’s Horton!, Storybots, Dr. Seuss’s The Sneetches, Bad Dinosaurs, among others.

Alongside its slate of family-friendly games, the streaming service is also branching into cloud-based TV gaming, with plans to release a new FIFA soccer simulation game developed by Delphi Interactive in time for the 2026 World Cup.