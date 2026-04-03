OpenAI Acquires Tech Talk Show TBPN

OpenAI has acquired the Technology Business Programming Network (TBPN), a popular daily, live tech talk show hosted by entrepreneurs Jordi Hays and John Coogan.

The show, which airs weekdays for three hours on X and YouTube, has been recently described by The New York Times as “Silicon Valley’s newest obsession.”

TBPN, which will continue to run their programming, choose their guests, and make their own editorial decisions, will operate within OpenAI’s Strategy unit, reporting to Chris Lehane.

The deal is the AI giant’s first acquisition of a media company. OpenAI’s CEO of Applications Fidji Simo said: “This acquisition brings a team with strong editorial instincts, deep audience understanding, and a proven ability to convene influential voices across tech, business, and culture.”