NBA Europe Up and Coming

The New York City–based National Basketball Association (NBA) is preparing for “NBA Europe.”

Following the National Football League (NFL), which will stage nine international games — in cities including Rio de Janeiro, Paris, Mexico City, London (two games), Munich, and Madrid — the NBA plans to expand to Europe in 2027, bringing with it additional television rights opportunities.

JPMorgan and The Raine Group, the NBA’s financial advisers, are currently reviewing proposals for 12 potential franchises, with interest from around 120 prospective investors. Some are reportedly willing to invest up to $1 billion (compared with the U.S. franchise entry threshold of $500 million).

The most prominent potential franchise holders include Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (for a London team), Qatar Sports Investments (owner of Paris Saint-Germain, for a Paris team), and American investor Gerry Cardinale’s RedBird Capital (owner of Italy’s AC Milan, for a Milan team).