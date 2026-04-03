Cannes Market Keeps New Technologies in Focus

The Cannes Marché du Film will continue to showcase how emerging technologies are reshaping creation, production, and distribution practices.

The Marché du Film – Festival de Cannes opens its doors on May 12, 2026, with the film market running until May 20 and the Festival concluding its activities on May 23, 2026.

In addition to hosting an inaugural Creator Economy Summit, the market will see the return of the Village Innovation to the Pantiero side of the Village International. The venue will be serving again as the main hub for Cannes Next, the market’s innovation-focused program, offering hand-on virtual production demonstrations and also featuring office spaces for tech companies and startups, in addition to a curated program of conferences, and a dedicated terrace designed for networking.

The AI for Talent Summit returns and will be held over two mornings (May 15-16) by invitation only. This year, the event will focus on three key themes: integrating AI into production workflows, the ethical and responsible use of AI, and education.

The Immersive Market will be hosted at the Carlton Hotel alongside the Festival de Cannes’ Immersive Competition, which will introduce the first competition of its kind at a major international festival, designed specifically for shared audience experiences.

Finally, the Marché online platform, created in 2020 for remote participants, will now be fully operating as Marché du Film by Cinando, an evolved platform to bring together online screenings, live and catch-up conference videos, and networking tools within a single, unified “market environment.”