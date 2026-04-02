U.S. Titles Dominate European VoD Availability

The European Audiovisual Observatory has published a new study entitled “Film and TV content in TVOD, SVOD and FOD catalogues – 2025 edition,” authored by analyst Christian Grece. The report highlights a stark contrast between the diversity of individual titles available and their actual presence across streaming and VoD catalogs in the European Union.

While European works account for 46 percent percent of all individual titles in exploitation, they represent only 32 percent of total “presences.” In contrast, U.S. titles represent 33 percent of individual titles but command nearly half of presences in VoD catalogs, with a 48 percent share of all presences. This disparity arises because U.S. titles are typically featured in far more catalogs per title than their European counterparts.

The share of EU works in catalogs is highest in France (36 percent), Germany (30 percent), Italy (28 percent), and Spain (26 percent). These major production hubs are characterized by a high share of national content, whereas smaller production countries rely mostly on non-national European works.

The report is supported by the Creative Europe Program of the European Commission.