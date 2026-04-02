Series Mania Fest and Forum Final Overview

The 2026 edition of the Series Mania festival welcomed over 112,000 attendees from March 20 to March 27, 2026, in Lille, France.

The public had the opportunity to discover 51 series (out of the 375 series viewed by the programming team), representing 16 countries.

To support, judge, and discuss the series, the fest invited 800 international talents. Noticeable was the absence of Ida Panahandeh, a member of the International Competition jury who was unable to attend due to the war in Iran.

The opening night was streamed live on Twitch for the first time, co-hosted by OK Charlotte and LittleBigWhale. Numerous content creators from diverse backgrounds also took part in this edition.

With 5,200 accredited professionals from 75 countries, a record 97 exhibitors, and 27 international delegations, the Series Mania Forum confirmed to be a space that is strategic, welcoming, and conducive to exchange.

The highlight of this edition was the historic signing of the Council of Europe Convention on the Co-production of Audiovisual Works in the Form of Series, which brought together nine ministerial delegations at Lille Grand Palais. France, Georgia, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Montenegro, Poland, and Portugal signed this first international legal framework dedicated to series, concretely illustrating the Forum’s foundational role at the European and international levels.