Italy’s World Cup Elimination in $ and ¢

In monetary terms, Italy’s elimination from the FIFA World Cup, scheduled to take place in North America from June 11 to July 19, 2026, has translated into audience and revenue losses for both RAI, Italy’s state broadcaster, and DAZN, the European sports streaming platform.

Reportedly, RAI had planned to invest up to 120 million euros (approximately USD138 million) to broadcast 35 matches of the tournament, while DAZN invested around 50 million euros to stream all 104 matches.

Although RAI had safeguarded itself by reducing its investment to 70 million euros in the event of Italy’s elimination, it will now be broadcasting matches in less favorable time slots.

For FIGC, the Italian Football Federation, Italy’s early exit means an estimated loss of about 30 million euros from sponsorships, merchandising, and FIFA contributions.