Fremantle’s ‘The Michael Jackson Story’ Travels the World

Fremantle’s new documentary series The Michael Jackson Story has sold to multiple global territories.

Produced by 72 Films, a Fremantle company, The Michael Jackson Story offers a deeply researched study of a trailblazing musical genius whose personal life remains a complex enigma. The new series goes beyond the music to explore the rise, controversy, and enduring legacy of one of the most successful pop stars of all time.

The documentary includes contributions from his sister La Toya Jackson, singer Dionne Warwick, manager Dieter Wiesner, bodyguard Bill Whitfield, family attorney Brian Oxman and prosecutor Ron Zonen.

The series was commissioned by the BBC and will first air in the U.K. on April 8 on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer under the title ‘Michael Jackson: An American Tragedy’.

Recent deals with international broadcasters include France TV (France), NPO Netherlands (The Netherlands), Nine Network (Australia), Sky TV (New Zealand & Oceania), Sky Italia (Italy), Asharq (Middle East), Vodafone Greece (Greece & Med), Now TV (Hong Kong), Sveriges Television (Sweden), The Danish Broadcast Corporation (Denmark), YLE (Finland) and V.R.T (Belgium).

Executive producers are Mark Raphael and Rob Coldstream. Fremantle handles global sales.