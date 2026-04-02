Beta, Bavaria Ink Deals for ‘Mozart Mozart’

Beta Film and Bavaria Media have secured a number of deals for Mozart Mozart, the new six-part drama about the Mozart siblings.

The period drama was sold in Latin America to AMC Networks, as well as Australia (SBS), Armenia (1TV Armenia), and in Europe to Portugal (RTP), Austria (Canal+), and Latvia (Latvian TV and Tet+).

From the producers of Sisi, Mozart Mozart is a tale of ambition and deception giving voice to Mozart’s overlooked sister Maria Anna Mozart. The series spotlights the story of their complex sibling bond, full of love, rivalry, and rebellion.

The drama stars Havana Joy (Love Sucks) as Maria Anna and Eren M. Güvercin (Skam Germany – Druck) as Wolfgang Amadeus.

Mozart Mozart is produced by Story House Pictures in co-production with ARD (WDR/SWR/ARD Degeto Film), ORF, and Dreaming Sheep Company. Beta Film and Bavaria Media are handling international sales.

photo © WDR_Story House Pictures GmbH