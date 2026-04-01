Big Media Renews Deal with Antix for ‘Most Haunted’

Production and distribution company Big Media has renewed its distribution agreement with U.K.-based Antix Productions for the paranormal investigation series Most Haunted.

Under the renewed agreement, Big Media will continue to represent the global distribution rights to the series, including the upcoming seasons 28 and 29, which are currently in production. BIG Media will also continue to distribute the spinoff series Most Haunted: Unseen, bringing the total package to more than 200 hours.

Presented by Yvette Fielding and produced by Antix Productions, Most Haunted follows a team of investigators as they explore reportedly haunted locations across the U.K., using a combination of historical research, eyewitness accounts, and specialized investigative equipment to examine claims of supernatural activity.

The long-running series has built a loyal international following by delivering atmospheric investigations inside some of the U.K.’s most notorious haunted castles, prisons, manor houses, and historic landmarks. Big Media represents all seasons of the series produced since 2014 and has licensed the series globally.