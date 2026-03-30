Thriller ‘Your Honor’ to Be Adapted in LatAm

Israel-based yes Studios has secured a deal with Brazil’s Teleimage for the first Latin American adaptation of legal thriller Your Honor.

Brazil will be the 14th country to produce a localized adaptation of the drama series, following versions in the U.S., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, South Korea, Turkey, Russia, India, Hong Kong, Ukraine, Poland and Greece.

Your Honor, originally titled Kvodo, tells the story of a respected senior judge whose son is involved in a hit-and-run accident, leading to difficult choices, moral dilemmas, and terrible consequences as he attempts to keep the crime a secret.

Brazil’s Teleimage is known for both creating and adapting reality and factual entertainment formats such as Power Couple, The Farm and Record Island, and has also produced The American Guest for HBO Max Brazil.

Your Honor was created by Ron Ninio and Shlomo Mashiach and produced by yes TV and Koda Communications. yes Studios represents the original drama and the format worldwide.