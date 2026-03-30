Mediaset’s ‘Standing Tall’ Highlighted in Lille

Audience analytics company Glance presented a curated selection of scripted series to watch at the recently concluded Series Mania Forum in Lille.

Among the highlighted titles was the Italian drama series Standing Tall (A testa alta), produced for Mediaset’s Canale 5. The series was featured within a segment dedicated to crime dramas set in educational environments — an emerging narrative space where personal and societal conflicts intersect.

Set in a lakeside town near Rome, Standing Tall, starring Sabrina Ferrilli, follows a respected high school principal whose life is upended when a private video is leaked online, triggering a wave of public shaming. The series explores themes of digital exposure, cyberbullying, and social judgment, reflecting issues that resonate across international markets.

The show delivered strong results in Italy, particularly among younger audiences, significantly outperforming the channel’s average and confirming its relevance with contemporary viewers.

The series was produced by RTI in collaboration with Banijay Studios Italia.