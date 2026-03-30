Magic Light Pictures Launches Stirling Animation Studio

U.K.-based Magic Light Pictures has launched Stirling Animation Studio, its new, wholly owned studio.

Following Wild Child Animation’s filing for bankruptcy, Magic Light has acquires its assets and production pipeline in order to safeguard its crew roles, protect Scottish animation infrastructure, and ensure continuity of production.

The company will complete production of its landmark preschool series Zog for the BBC in the new studio. Based on the internationally bestselling books by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, Zog is a cornerstone project of Magic Light Pictures and its partners, including the BBC, ZDF, BBC Studios and Creative Scotland.

Martin Pope and Michael Rose, co-founders of Magic Light Pictures, said: “We’ve acted quickly to protect something valuable – a brilliant team, a major production, and a key part of Scotland’s animation capability. It’s been important to provide stability and renewed confidence for the crew at a critical time. The formation of Stirling Animation Studio will ensure completion of our Zog series and we hope it can also be a platform for future productions. We are already exploring ideas about the future so we can support the next generation of world-class animation talent in Scotland.”