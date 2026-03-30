GMA Secures Nine Finalists at NY Festivals TV & Film Awards

The Philippines’ GMA Network secured nine finalist slots at the 2026 New York Festivals TV & Film Awards.

The 2026 shortlist features a diverse array of investigative reports, environmental exposés, and human-interest stories that resonate outside Philippine shores.

GMA Pictures earns a major nod with feature film Green Bones, which has been shortlisted in the Films: Feature Films category. Produced by GMA Pictures and GMA Public Affairs, in co-production with Brightburn Entertainment, the film tells the heart-wrenching story of a prisoner and a guard locked in a psychological battle of goodness and redemption.

GMA’s news magazine program, Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho, secured two spots: documentary “Stolen Coastline,” which is recognized in the Environment & Ecology category for its exploration of the devastating coastal erosion linked to reclamation projects that threaten local livelihoods; and episode “Unbound” earns its place in the Health/Medical Information category for its compelling look at mental health challenges through the story of a teenager’s road to recovery.

The Atom Araullo Specials claims two finalist positions with documentaries “Baby Makers” and “Golden Tree;” while

Reporter’s Notebook is shortlisted for its coverage of “Asia’s Scam Cities,” shedding light on the growing crisis of organized crime hubs, exposing the brutal conditions faced by trafficked workers.

The long-running documentary program I-Witness continues its legacy of excellence with two entries: “Embalmer on Wheels”and “Garbage Drivers.”

Rounding out the list of finalists is Broken Roads, Broken Promises. Hosted by Dingdong Dantes, an exposé on the devastating human cost of anomalous infrastructure projects.

Winners are set to be announced at the New York Festivals Storytellers Gala on May 21, 2026.