Most Popular TV Shows in the U.S.

American TV viewers, in various polls and surveys, often name a handful of classic shows among their all‑time favorites.

While sources differ on exact rankings, one frequently cited group of influential series includes The Ed Sullivan Show on CBS (1948–1971); I Love Lucy on CBS (1951–1957); Star Trek: The Original Series on NBC (1966–1969); The Carol Burnett Show on CBS (1967–1978); All in the Family on CBS (1971–1979); MASH* on CBS (1972–1983); Sex and the City on HBO (1998–2004); American Idol on FOX (2002–2016, later revived on ABC); Mad Men on AMC (2007–2015); and Yellowstone on the Paramount Network (2018–present).