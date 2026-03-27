Finance Falls for Entertainment

Domain Capital, the Atlanta-based financial group founded in 2008 by Patrick Leardo, has a soft spot for entertainment. Managed by Pete Chiappetta, the firm raised $768 million for its Domain Entertainment Fund II (closed late 2025), topping the $700 million debut fund from 2022.

Fund II includes investments with partners such as Paramount Pictures and Sony Music Publishing, and features titles like Sonic 3, Friends, and The Matrix Trilogy.

While it hasn’t clinched Oscars with its backed projects, the new fund targets film libraries, TV content, music catalogs, and other assets like books, sports rights, and theatrical productions — with deals averaging around $30 million.