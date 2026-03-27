Disney+ and RTVE Ink Content Deal

Disney+ and Spain’s RTVE have inked a strategic agreement that will bring a selection of the public broadcaster’s programs to Disney+ starting March 31. As part of this initiative, Disney+ will add RTVE content to its catalog, starting on March 31 with MasterChef.

The collaboration also extends to scripted content, with the new crime series Rojo sobre blanco (Red on White), which will premiere soon on TVE before joining Disney+.

RTVE joins the group of free-to-air channels with which Disney+ works closely across Europe, from Atresmedia in Spain to ITVX in the U.K., ARD and ZDF in Germany, and SIC in Portugal.

Karl Homes, general manager of Disney+ EMEA, said: “RTVE is a much-loved network with audiences in Spain, boasting a rich heritage of decades of incredible programming. Through this agreement, we are delighted to bring some of the most popular and acclaimed formats in Spanish television to Disney+ customers. ”