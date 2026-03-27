Bertelsmann Profit Drops Despite Stable Revenue

Just before reporting 2025 results, Gütersloh-based Bertelsmann — the parent of BMG (Berlin) and Penguin Random House (New York/London), plus a majority owner of RTL Group — posted revenue of €20.32 billion ($22.1 billion), up 3.2 percent from 2024.

Operating profit fell slightly to €2.96 billion from €3.08 billion the prior year, due to advertising decline at RTL, which accounts for one third of the group’s total revenue. Analysts forecast revenue of €21 billion for 2026.

RTL Group announced last year that it is acquiring Sky Deutschland from Comcast for an initial cash price of €150 million. The deal, which includes Sky’s businesses in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, is set to close in late 2026.