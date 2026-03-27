Banijay Productions Germany Debuts Microdrama Project

Banijay Productions Germany is expanding its work in the development of microdrama formats and has already produced its first project.

The as-yet-untitled project comprises of 28 episodes and features a cast of eight well-known German creators, with a combined reach of more than 33 million followers.

The debut project is led by executive producer Imke Runde, who, together with her team, has delivered a standalone microdrama in the scripted space.

Banijay Productions Germany’s move aligns with wider group momentum in the microdrama space, including recent expansion in the Americas, where Endemol Shine Brasil and A Fábrica have partnered to create a slate of vertical-format microdramas; and in Finland, where Banijay Finland has been commissioned by Yle to produce Survival Sisters, while Banijay Iberia is developing three projects in the space.

Led by managing directors Arno Schneppenheim and Katrin Stefanovic, Banijay Productions Germany produces documentary reality, comedy and entertainment for all broadcasters and streamers. spectacles including the Olympic opening and closing ceremonies, the business nurtures ideas at scale, defining culture and inspiring audiences worldwide.