wedotv Expands In Middle East With Three FAST Channels

wedotv launched three new FAST channels in the Middle East region on Samsung TV Plus.

Currently available across over 30 territories globally, Samsung TV Plus will feature wedotv Big Stories, wedotv Sports MENA, and wedotv Cars. Both wedotv Big Stories and wedotv Sports MENA are live while wedotv Cars will launch at the end of the month.

Wedotv Big Stories presents high-quality factual and documentary programming, such as the newly added series Life on the Edge and Wardens. Wedotv Sports MENA offers viewers a variety of live-action sports. Wedotv Cars features diverse programming on the world of automobiles, with test drives, documentaries, and select motorsport content.

Iza Piotrowska, SVP, Global Business Development, wedotv, commented, “We created these versions of our FAST channels specifically for the Middle East and, in the case of wedotv Cars, the channel was created especially for the region’s enthusiastic car culture. In so doing, we are striving to create channel environments where viewers engage more deeply and for longer. That delivers a stronger proposition for advertisers seeking meaningful reach, while reinforcing sustained engagement within the Samsung TV Plus ecosystem.”