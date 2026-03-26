SPI Renews Orange Agreement In Spain

SPI International extended its agreement with Orange in Spain. The agreement will see the continued availability of SPI’s TV channels Fast&FunBox, FightBox, and Gametoon on Orange TV.

Lifestyle channel Fast&FunBox delivers documentaries that highlight spectacular journeys and sport disciplines while FightBox is the ultimate destination for combat sports programming. Gametoon is a dedicated channel to esports and gaming.

Filipe Barbosa, commercial director of SPI International, remarked, “We are delighted to continue our successful cooperation with Orange, a leading player in Spain. This agreement reflects our long-term commitment to Spanish audiences. It enables us to consistently deliver diverse and engaging programming across our thematic channels.”