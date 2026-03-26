S4C, TG4, and MG Alba Team Up On ‘The Wall’

Celtic-language broadcasters S4C, TG4, and MG ALBA are teaming up to co-produce The Wall.

Produced by Rondo Media, in partnership with Rosg and Hamish Macleod, the documentary series explores the human impact of boundaries and divisions in the world, touching on stories of identity, migration, and reconciliation.

Cineflix Rights distributes the series internationally. Series one has sold to broadcasters including Discovery Latin America, NHK Japan, NRK Norway, YLE Finland, and LA7 Italy, among others.

Llinos Wynne, head of Documentaries and Factual at S4C, said, “This collaboration between S4C, TG4 and MG ALBA demonstrates what can be achieved when Celtic broadcasters work together. By pooling creative talent and resources, we can tell ambitious global stories while celebrating our shared cultural heritage.”