Up the Ladder: BBC, Fred Media

• The BBC has appointed former Google executive Matt Brittin as its 18th Director-General. He will take over the role on May 18, 2026. The ex-president of Google’s Europe, Middle East and Africa operations will replace Tim Davie, who departs next month. Brittin joined Google in 2007 to lead the U.K. business and left in 2025 after heading their EMEA region for ten years.

Rhodri Talfan Davies will lead the BBC as Interim Director-General following Tim Davie’s departure until May 18, when Brittin begins his tenure. Among his other priorities, Brittin intends to appoint a Deputy Director-General.

Samir Shah, chairman of the BBC Board, said: “Matt brings to the BBC deep experience of leading a high-profile and highly-complex organisation through transformation. He is an outstanding leader and has the skills needed to navigate the organisation through the many changes taking place in the media market and in audience behaviors.”

• Fred Media, part of Australia’s independent WTFN Group, has hired Jamie I as APAC Sales manager. Jamie I joins Fred Media from Amazon MGM, where she has spent four years as VP, Asia Pacific for MGM International Television Distribution. I replaces Jimmy Elkington, who is temporarily stepping away from the international TV industry.