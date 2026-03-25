Steve Mosko Joins Radial’s Board of Directors

Longtime industry leader Steve Mosko has joined the Board of Directors of Los Angeles-based Radial Entertainment.

“Steve has spent his career building and scaling the kind of business Radial is becoming. His appointment to our board is a meaningful signal about the scale of our ambition and the company we are building. For me personally, his experience and perspective in the room will be invaluable as we shape Radial’s next chapter,” stated Jeff Shultz, CEO of Radial Entertainment.

Mosko is currently the CEO of indie prodco Triarc Entertainment. He served as CEO of Village Roadshow Entertainment Group from 2018 to 2024, where he grew the studio’s film and TV development teams and slates.

Previously, Mosko spent 24 years at Sony Pictures Entertainment. During his tenure, he served as chair of Sony Pictures Television, president of Sony Pictures’ U.S. Television operation, EVP of Sales for Sony Pictures Television, and VP of the Western Region for Columbia TriStar Television Distribution.