Series Mania Forum Spotlights Micro-Dramas

Micro-dramas are a hot topic at this year’s Series Mania Forum. The second day of the Lille-based event started with a panel titled “When Drama Goes Micro, Who’s Winning Big?” featuring Inter Medya’s Hasret Özcan, Banijay Entertainment’s Steve Matthews, Sea Star Productions’ Bethany Thomson, and Vertifilms’ Krystof Safer.

As micro-dramas begin to reach larger audiences outside Asia — the region where they have the most users — with viewership rapidly growing especially in Latin America, panelists explored the need to combine strong content, with the fast-paced consumption style of social media, as well as how to expand into new genres beyond the established romantic vertical series to attract broader and older demographics.

Inter Medya’s Özcan, who successfully launched micro-series Boardroom to Bedroom, part of a growing catalog of vertical titles the company is distributing, pointed out how creating stories for micro-dramas requires an entirely new set of rules to maintain viewer interest. Writers, she noted, often start from the cliffhanger ending and work their way backward from that point.

In other micro-dramas news, Banijay Iberia today has unveiled three short-form projects that are being developed using a hybrid of live-action, anime-influenced visuals, and AI-supported creative tools: F**cking Honeymoon, Fortu & Jazz, and a new anime project, marking a strategic push into mobile-optimized content.