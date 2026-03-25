RTS Program Awards Winners

The Royal Television Society has crowned the winners of the RTS Programme Awards 2026, at a ceremony hosted by comedian and presenter Tom Allen yesterday at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House Hotel in London.

The BBC led with 16 awards, including Entertainment & Reality for The Celebrity Traitors and wins for the stars of Unforgivable, Bobby Schofield and Anna Friel, in the Leading Actor-Male and Supporting Actor-Female categories. Hamza Yassin picked up his first RTS Award in the Presenter category for Hamza’s Hidden Wild Isles, while Gabby Logan won Sports Presenter, Commentator or Pundit for Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025.

Netflix followed with five wins, four of which went to Adolescence. As well as Limited Series and Single Drama and Writer – Drama, breakout star Owen Cooper won both the Breakthrough Award and Supporting Actor–Male categories.

For 2026, the RTS presented Sir Michael Palin with the Outstanding Achievement Award, for his career now in its seventh decade as a comic performer, writer, actor and presenter, including as a founding member of legendary comedy group Monty Python and as the presenter of docuseries Great Railway Journeys of the World.

The Awards celebrate the best of U.K. television across all genres, and among the attendees yesterday evening were Erin Doherty, Dylan Llewllyn, Steve Coogan, Mawaan Rizwan, Stephen Graham, Katherine Parkinson, Lucy Punch, Davina McCall, Gabby Logan, Alison Steadman, Jack Thorne, and Malachi Kirby.

The complete list of winners is available here.