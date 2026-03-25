Global Agency’s ‘Vendetta’ in Over 70 Countries

Global Agency’s drama series Vendetta (Kan Çiçekleri) has been acquired by more than 70 countries.

Produced by Rains Pictures and Unik Film, and starring Barış Baktaş and Yağmur Yüksel, the series ran for three seasons on Turkey’s Kanal 7, totaling 645 episodes.

In key markets such as Georgia, Romania, Poland, Bulgaria, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, the CIS region, and Sub-Saharan Africa, Vendetta has achieved outstanding success, ranking as the number one primetime show in Georgia.

A significant portion of the creative team behind the camera, including the scriptwriters, is composed of women, bringing a distinct a female perspective to the story, which follows Dilan and Baran, and the marriage into which they are forced to end a blood feud between their families.

İzzet Pinto, CEO of Global Agency, said: “With its emotionally driven narrative, strong character arcs, and undeniable on-screen chemistry between its leads, Vendetta embodies all the key elements of a classic melodrama while delivering a fresh and engaging viewing experience. It has achieved great success in the countries where it aired, becoming one of the most-watched series in multiple territories. As the strongest daily drama in our catalogue, its universal themes, proven ratings success, and expanding international reach make it a standout title for broadcasters and platforms seeking high-performing content.”