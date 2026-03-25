ATV’s Drama ‘A.B.I.’ in 25 Countries in Real Time

Starring Kenan Imirzalıoglu and Afra Saracoglu, ATV’s drama series A.B.I. (A Broken Inheritance) will now air simultaneously in 25 countries, aligning global audiences with Turkey’s broadcast schedule in real time.

Commenting on this global expansion, Muge Akar, atv’s Group head of Sales and Distribution, said: “A.B.I. is a powerful example of how emotionally compelling storytelling can transcend borders. The decision to broadcast the series simultaneously across 25 countries reflects both the international demand for high-quality Turkish drama and the strong confidence our partners have in this title. We are proud to see A.B.I. not only leading the ratings in Türkiye but also building a significant presence in key markets worldwide.”

A.B.I. follows Dogan, a brilliant surgeon who left his family and Istanbul years ago after a traumatic conflict with his father. His reluctant return for his sister’s wedding pulls him back into the Hancıoglu family’s world of buried secrets and long-standing betrayals. His path becomes further complicated by his connection with Cagla, a young, determined lawyer who applies to work for his family’s company.