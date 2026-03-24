Leonine to Rep ‘The Beekeeper 2’

Germany’s Leonine Studios has acquired distribution rights in German speaking Europe, excluding a pay-1 window on Prime Video, to Miramax’s sequel The Beekeeper 2, and will release the action thriller across theaters in Germany on January 14, 2027.

The first installment, distributed theatrically in Germany by Leonine in January 2024, drew over 800,000 admissions locally—while also generating more than one million digital transactions as the country’s most successful TVoD title of the year.

The Beekeeper 2, produced and financed by Miramax and releasing outside of German speaking Europe via Amazon MGM Studios, marks the next chapter for the franchise. The sequel once again stars Jason Statham as Adam Clay and is produced by Statham’s Punch Palace Productions.