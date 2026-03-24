Berlinale Sets Festival Dates for 2027

The Berlin International Film Festival has unveiled the dates of the 77th edition of the fest, which will take place from February 10–21, 2027.

The festival will therefore begin on Wednesday, February 10, 2027 – one day earlier than in previous years, with the Official Awards Ceremony held on the second Friday (February 19, 2027).

The EFM will now have a full official day on Wednesday, February 10, and will celebrate its opening reception on the evening of Tuesday, February 9 and run through Tuesday, February 16. The days of operation for Berlinale Talents (February 12–17) and the Berlinale Co-Production Market (February 13–16) follow the patterns set in 2026.

Festival director Tricia Tuttle commented: “Berlinale’s not-so-secret weapon is our wonderful audience; this change allows us to better serve them, while also responding to increasing demand from attendees at our highly successful European Film Market. We are already planning for the 77th Berlinale with much excitement.”