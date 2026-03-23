Nippon TV’s ‘Life’s Punchline’ Gets Korean Remake

Nippon TV has licensed the Korean remake rights for its drama series Life’s Punchline to Korea’s Studio Dragon. This agreement marks the second international remake for the series, following the recent announcement of its Hong Kong adaptation.

The original series follows three young men in a comedy trio who decide to disband at age 28 after ten years of chasing stardom. Their story intertwines with their biggest fan, a young woman working at a diner. Once an elite professional, she fell into despair after a career burnout and now lives with her younger sister.

The original broadcast on Nippon TV in 2021, starring Masaki Suda and Kasumi Arimura, captured a large share of younger audiences and achieved significant digital engagement, with almost 14 million total views on VOD within 10 weeks of its release.