Karine Vanasse to Star in ‘Death of a Diplomat’

Karine Vanasse (Cardinal) is attached to star as the lead in Blink49 Studios and Truenorth’s Death of a Diplomat, the television adaptation of Eliza Reid’s bestselling debut novel Death on the Island.

The series is being developed in partnership with Executive Producers Groupe Entourage as well as Crave, with Síminn having acquired Icelandic broadcast rights.

A six-part murder mystery, the series is set in the high-stakes world of diplomacy. When a prominent figure is poisoned at a remote Icelandic soirée, suspicions swirl, and the Canadian Ambassador’s wife Jane Shearer takes matters into her own hands. Partnering with an ambitious young Icelandic detective, Jane uncovers a web of secrets, corruption, and betrayal stretching from Reykjavik’s elite to the heart of her own marriage.

Blink49 serves as lead studio and writer and showrunner Lynne Kamm (Plan B, Transplant) is attached to adapt the novel for television.

Death of a Diplomat was selected as one of 15 projects selected at Series Mania for its Co-Pro Pitching Sessions, taking place tomorrow in Lille, France.