Banff Unveils Rockie Awards Nominees

The Banff World Media Festival (BANFF) has unveiled the nominees for the 2026 Rockie Awards International Program Competition.

This year’s competition saw entries from 45 countries and features 151 nominees from 21 countries across 29 categories. Hosted by Emmy Award-winning actor, director, writer and executive producer Allana Harkin (Full Frontal with Samantha Bee), the awards show will take place on June 16 in a combined ceremony with the Banff Gala Awards.

“At a moment of incredible transformation for the global entertainment industry, the creativity behind this year’s nominated projects is truly remarkable,” said Jenn Kuzmyk, executive director of the Banff World Media Festival. “The programs and talent selected as standouts by our international jury exemplify what it means to be pushing boundaries, taking risks, and proving that original ideas continue to thrive even in times of great change.”

Of special note are new categories introduced in 2025 that recognize outstanding drama and comedy performances. Nominees in these categories include Best Performance in a Drama: Malin Åkerman (The Hunting Wives), Jacob Elordi (The Narrow Road to the Deep North), James Nelson-Joyce (This City is Ours), Narges Rashidi (Prisoner 951) and Amanda Seyfried (Long Bright River); and Best Performance in a Comedy: Suranne Jones (Film Club), Mawaan Rizwan (Juice), Nabhaan Rizwan (Film Club), Timothy Spall (Death Valley) and Aimee Lou Wood (Film Club).

In addition to the Grand Jury Prize and the $25,000 Rogers Prize for Excellence in Canadian Content, a total of 29 awards will be bestowed during the ceremony, as well as special awards recognizing innovation, storytelling, and cultural impact.

Read the full list of nominees HERE