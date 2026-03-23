All3Media Inks Pre-Sales for Thriller ‘Secret Service’

All3Media International has announced a number of pre-sales for Potboiler’s international espionage thriller Secret Service.

The series follows senior MI6 officer Kate Henderson (Gemma Arterton) as a covert investigation uncovers evidence that a high-ranking U.K. politician may be working as a Russian asset. With trust shattered and her career on the line, Kate must navigate the shifting sands of political loyalty, international threat, and personal sacrifice.

Exploitation rights for Secret Service have been licensed for Germany, Austria and Switzerland to ARD Plus. In Germany, the five-part series will launch exclusively in a first‑window release on MagentaTV/Deutsche Telekom before becoming available on ARD Plus. In Switzerland, the first window will be exclusively available on blue Play (blue TV).

Additionally, the thriller has been licensed to NRK (Norway), DR (Denmark), YLE (Finland), RUV (Iceland) and Sweden (SVT). The series will debut in Spain on Movistar Plus+, AntenaPLAY in Romania and Cosmote in Greece.

Australia’s Stan and Sky New Zealand have also acquired the program, while in APAC All3Media has signed a pan territory deal covering Asia and India with BBC First and BBC Player.

Secret Service will air on ITV1 and ITVX in the U.K. this spring.