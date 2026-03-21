ABC Pauses ‘The Bachelorette’ over Controversies

It was big TV news last week, when Disney announced that its ABC network would halt its flagship reality show, The Bachelorette, following repeated disputes involving the show’s star, Taylor Frankie Paul. The Bachelorette was scheduled to premiere on March 22.

FOX-owned TMZ had just published a video of Paul’s altercation with her former partner, Dakota Mortensen, in the presence of a child.

Paul, a 31-year-old mother of three, rose to prominence through reality show The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Production of the fifth season of the Hulu show has now stopped due to reports of her domestic dispute with Mortensen, with whom she shares a child. The cast collectively decided to stop filming because they felt uncomfortable continuing.

Previously, in 2023, Paul was arrested in Herriman, Utah, over allegations of domestic violence following an argument with Mortensen.