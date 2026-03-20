Tubi and TikTok Partner on Creator Incubator

Fox’s streaming service Tubi has partnered with TikTok to create a Creatorverse Incubator to support TikTok’s creators in developing original shows that will premiere exclusively on Tubi.

Selected creators will develop original series across a variety of genres in both scripted and unscripted formats, with creative direction shaped by the creator and supported by Tubi. TikTok will help identify creators for consideration in the program, with Tubi set to announce an initial cohort of participants later this summer.

“Tubi is doubling down on giving creators a real bridge from digital platforms to premium long-form storytelling,” said Rich Bloom, general manager of Creator Programs and EVP of Business Development at Tubi.

Tubi will hold its 2026 IAB NewFront Presentation on March 24 at Pier 59 Studios, Chelsea Piers, in New York City.